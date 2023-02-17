Is Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) closed at $20.59 in the last session, up 0.54% from day before closing price of $20.48. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10910640 shares were traded. CLF stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.24.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CLF’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 188.89 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.98. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 12, 2023, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $13.60 to $26.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 when GREEN SUSAN MIRANDA sold 300 shares for $18.07 per share. The transaction valued at 5,421 led to the insider holds 96,053 shares of the business.

Miller Janet L bought 1,425 shares of CLF for $24,865 on Sep 08. The Director now owns 80,606 shares after completing the transaction at $17.45 per share. On Aug 17, another insider, Goncalves Celso L Jr, who serves as the EVP, CFO of the company, bought 6,000 shares for $18.43 each. As a result, the insider paid 110,579 and bolstered with 154,285 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Cleveland-Cliffs’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.87. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CLF has reached a high of $34.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.58.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CLF traded on average about 11.49M shares per day over the past 3-months and 10.43M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 516.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 508.28M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CLF as of Jan 30, 2023 were 35.52M with a Short Ratio of 35.52M, compared to 42.43M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.89% and a Short% of Float of 6.99%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.44, while EPS last year was $1.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.73 and $2.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.78. EPS for the following year is $1.73, with 10 analysts recommending between $2.6 and $0.91.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $5.19B. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.46B to a low estimate of $4.99B. As of the current estimate, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.35B, an estimated decrease of -2.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.99B, a decrease of -16.30% less than the figure of -$2.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.19B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.74B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CLF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $23.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $22.66B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $23.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.44B, up 12.90% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $23.07B and the low estimate is $17.8B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -12.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.