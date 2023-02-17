Is this a Prime Time To acquire America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) stock

The price of America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: AMX) closed at $20.54 in the last session, up 2.70% from day before closing price of $20.00. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2371608 shares were traded. AMX stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.76.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AMX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on November 28, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $22.50 from $20.40 previously.

On September 20, 2022, UBS Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $20.50 to $20.40.

Citigroup Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on August 04, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $23.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, America’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.06, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.25. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMX has reached a high of $21.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.04.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AMX traded on average about 1.67M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.22M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 3.18B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.13B. Shares short for AMX as of Jan 30, 2023 were 9.35M with a Short Ratio of 9.35M, compared to 7.61M on Dec 29, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for AMX is 0.64, which was 0.40 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.27%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.36. The current Payout Ratio is 13.57% for AMX, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 29, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 30, 2011 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.49 and a low estimate of $0.4, while EPS last year was $0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.38, with high estimates of $0.38 and low estimates of $0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.5 and $1.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.34. EPS for the following year is $1.55, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.79 and $1.21.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $11.44B. It ranges from a high estimate of $11.61B to a low estimate of $11.27B. As of the current estimate, America Movil S.A.B. de C.V.’s year-ago sales were $10.96B, an estimated increase of 4.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $11.22B, an increase of 8.80% over than the figure of $4.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $11.22B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $11.22B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $46.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $41.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $44.4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $42.2B, up 5.20% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $44.79B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $46.74B and the low estimate is $42.13B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.