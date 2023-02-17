Is this a Prime Time To acquire Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) stock

After finishing at $42.31 in the prior trading day, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) closed at $42.76, up 1.06%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11005040 shares were traded. FCX stock price reached its highest trading level at $43.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.95.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FCX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.22 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.00. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.65.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 06, 2022, Exane BNP Paribas Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $29.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 02 when Currault Douglas N. II sold 75,000 shares for $40.25 per share. The transaction valued at 3,018,832 led to the insider holds 136,432 shares of the business.

Lance Ryan Michael bought 31,000 shares of FCX for $988,314 on Aug 29. The Director now owns 32,132 shares after completing the transaction at $31.88 per share. On Aug 03, another insider, Lewis Sara Grootwassink, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $28.79 each. As a result, the insider paid 86,355 and bolstered with 13,800 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Freeport-McMoRan’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.95, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FCX has reached a high of $51.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.87.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 11.92M shares per day over the past 3-months and 10.08M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.43B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.42B. Insiders hold about 0.52% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.30% stake in the company. Shares short for FCX as of Jan 12, 2023 were 29.6M with a Short Ratio of 19.51M, compared to 27.75M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.07% and a Short% of Float of 2.08%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, FCX’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.22, compared to 0.60 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.53%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.39%. The current Payout Ratio is 11.20% for FCX, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 31, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 11, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 01, 2011 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 14 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.72 and a low estimate of $0.13, while EPS last year was $1.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.52, with high estimates of $0.72 and low estimates of $0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.51 and $1.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.99. EPS for the following year is $2.48, with 18 analysts recommending between $4.51 and $1.2.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $4.99B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.63B to a low estimate of $4.33B. As of the current estimate, Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.6B, an estimated decrease of -24.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.94B, an increase of 9.70% over than the figure of -$24.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.45B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.35B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FCX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $24.68B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.93B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $22.89B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $22.78B, up 0.50% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $24.47B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $30.15B and the low estimate is $21.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.