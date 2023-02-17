It’s a good day to be an Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) shareholder

In the latest session, Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE: CWK) closed at $14.24 down -4.69% from its previous closing price of $14.94. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4300252 shares were traded. CWK stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.13.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Cushman & Wakefield plc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.35 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 83.28. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 05, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.

Raymond James Upgraded its Outperform to Strong Buy on November 22, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $31.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 13 when MACKAY MICHELLE bought 3,500 shares for $14.64 per share. The transaction valued at 51,240 led to the insider holds 50,760 shares of the business.

Robinson Nathaniel sold 15,231 shares of CWK for $267,761 on Jun 03. The See Remarks now owns 22,580 shares after completing the transaction at $17.58 per share. On May 31, another insider, TPG GP A, LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 2,920,717 shares for $18.39 each. As a result, the insider received 53,697,382 and left with 34,832,955 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Cushman’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.41, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.04. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.04. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CWK has reached a high of $23.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.21.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CWK has traded an average of 2.63M shares per day and 2.43M over the past ten days. A total of 225.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 162.97M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CWK as of Jan 30, 2023 were 14.71M with a Short Ratio of 14.71M, compared to 15.5M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.52% and a Short% of Float of 11.34%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.55 and a low estimate of $0.35, while EPS last year was $0.94. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.3, with high estimates of $0.36 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.09 and $1.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.99. EPS for the following year is $1.77, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.95 and $1.59.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.85B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.97B to a low estimate of $1.77B. As of the current estimate, Cushman & Wakefield plc’s year-ago sales were $2.22B, an estimated decrease of -16.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.55B, a decrease of -8.80% over than the figure of -$16.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.66B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.47B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CWK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.89B, up 5.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.55B and the low estimate is $6.76B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.