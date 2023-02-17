It’s a good day to be an Orange S.A. (ORAN) shareholder

In the latest session, Orange S.A. (NYSE: ORAN) closed at $11.33 up 6.09% from its previous closing price of $10.68. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 652464 shares were traded. ORAN stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.26.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Orange S.A.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Orange’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.97, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ORAN has reached a high of $12.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.45.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ORAN has traded an average of 659.16K shares per day and 454.16k over the past ten days. A total of 2.66B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.30B. Insiders hold about 17.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ORAN as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.46M with a Short Ratio of 1.49M, compared to 1.36M on Dec 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ORAN is 1.08, from 0.60 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.62%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.16%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.24.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.49 and $0.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.17. EPS for the following year is $1.2, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.24 and $1.15.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ORAN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $46.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $42.87B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $50.26B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $48.19B, up 4.30% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $47.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $47.31B and the low estimate is $47.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -6.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.