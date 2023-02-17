It’s a good day to be an Organovo Holdings Inc. (ONVO) shareholder

In the latest session, Organovo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONVO) closed at $3.20 up 21.21% from its previous closing price of $2.64. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.5600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 882467 shares were traded. ONVO stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.4000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.5100.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Organovo Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 15.70 and its Current Ratio is at 15.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on December 13, 2018, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.50.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 21.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ONVO has reached a high of $4.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6878, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.1267.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ONVO has traded an average of 79.92K shares per day and 364k over the past ten days. A total of 8.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.63M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ONVO as of Jan 30, 2023 were 269.39k with a Short Ratio of 0.27M, compared to 302.72k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.09% and a Short% of Float of 3.12%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.83M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.83M and the low estimate is $7.83M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.