It’s an appealing income play to consider Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (ZGN)

After finishing at $13.85 in the prior trading day, Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (NYSE: ZGN) closed at $13.73, down -0.87%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 598048 shares were traded. ZGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.15.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ZGN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on September 20, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

On April 29, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $11.

On February 07, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $12.Goldman initiated its Neutral rating on February 07, 2022, with a $12 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZGN has reached a high of $13.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.75.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 264.49K shares per day over the past 3-months and 480.18k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 237.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.20M. Insiders hold about 77.26% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ZGN as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.08M with a Short Ratio of 2.08M, compared to 2.2M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.86% and a Short% of Float of 3.85%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.41 and $0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.3. EPS for the following year is $0.46, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.57 and $0.39.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZGN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.61B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.59B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.6B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.38B, up 15.90% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.89B and the low estimate is $1.72B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.