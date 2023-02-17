It’s an appealing income play to consider Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF)

The price of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: JAMF) closed at $20.69 in the last session, down -1.71% from day before closing price of $21.05. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 549575 shares were traded. JAMF stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.49.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at JAMF’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 47.23. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on October 18, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $28 from $26 previously.

On August 05, 2022, Craig Hallum Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $31 to $29.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 when WUDI JASON sold 89,186 shares for $20.39 per share. The transaction valued at 1,818,601 led to the insider holds 313,225 shares of the business.

LAM LINH sold 1,941 shares of JAMF for $49,554 on Aug 26. The CIO now owns 113,011 shares after completing the transaction at $25.53 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, HAGER DEAN, who serves as the Chief Exec Officer, Director of the company, sold 30,006 shares for $27.09 each. As a result, the insider received 812,923 and left with 320,126 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JAMF has reached a high of $36.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.33.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, JAMF traded on average about 393.24K shares per day over the past 3-months and 319.98k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 121.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 120.61M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.70% stake in the company. Shares short for JAMF as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.35M with a Short Ratio of 3.14M, compared to 3.45M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.76% and a Short% of Float of 7.19%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.17 and $0.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.15. EPS for the following year is $0.24, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.28 and $0.19.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $128.9M. It ranges from a high estimate of $129.23M to a low estimate of $128.5M. As of the current estimate, Jamf Holding Corp.’s year-ago sales were $103.8M, an estimated increase of 24.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $131.7M, an increase of 21.70% less than the figure of $24.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $134.45M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $128.28M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JAMF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $478M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $476.99M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $477.38M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $366.39M, up 30.30% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $570.22M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $583M and the low estimate is $546.55M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.