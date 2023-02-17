It’s an appealing income play to consider Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA)

After finishing at $42.75 in the prior trading day, Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA) closed at $50.43, up 17.96%. In other words, the price has increased by $+7.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1476306 shares were traded. PEGA stock price reached its highest trading level at $50.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $46.79.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PEGA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 9.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 9.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on January 18, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $45 from $36 previously.

On October 18, 2022, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal Weight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $50 to $25.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 09 when KOUNINIS EFSTATHIOS A sold 1,000 shares for $39.85 per share. The transaction valued at 39,850 led to the insider holds 1,309 shares of the business.

KOUNINIS EFSTATHIOS A sold 500 shares of PEGA for $20,750 on Aug 12. The VP of Finance & CAO now owns 2,043 shares after completing the transaction at $41.50 per share. On Aug 08, another insider, KOUNINIS EFSTATHIOS A, who serves as the VP of Finance & CAO of the company, sold 500 shares for $40.80 each. As a result, the insider received 20,400 and left with 2,543 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 63.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PEGA has reached a high of $100.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.70.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 361.55K shares per day over the past 3-months and 505.64k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 82.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.89M. Insiders hold about 39.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PEGA as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.7M with a Short Ratio of 1.76M, compared to 1.9M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.07% and a Short% of Float of 4.08%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, PEGA’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.12, compared to 0.12 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.28%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.31%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.17.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.43 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.51, with high estimates of $0.89 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.33 and -$0.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.04. EPS for the following year is $0.61, with 13 analysts recommending between $1.32 and -$0.81.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $336.13M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $357M to a low estimate of $320.8M. As of the current estimate, Pegasystems Inc.’s year-ago sales were $316.18M, an estimated increase of 6.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $388.62M, an increase of 3.30% less than the figure of $6.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $420M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $353.1M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PEGA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.28B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.26B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.21B, up 3.90% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.38B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.44B and the low estimate is $1.33B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.