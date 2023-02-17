It’s an appealing income play to consider Qorvo Inc. (QRVO)

After finishing at $105.27 in the prior trading day, Qorvo Inc. (NASDAQ: QRVO) closed at $104.44, down -0.79%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 978075 shares were traded. QRVO stock price reached its highest trading level at $106.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $104.02.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of QRVO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.64 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.28. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on November 16, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $120.

On November 03, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $125 to $90.

Barclays Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on October 24, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $120 to $90.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 15 when FEGO PAUL J sold 3,000 shares for $105.26 per share. The transaction valued at 315,780 led to the insider holds 26,161 shares of the business.

CREVISTON STEVEN E sold 3,000 shares of QRVO for $315,780 on Feb 15. The SVP, Connectivity & Sensors now owns 71,793 shares after completing the transaction at $105.26 per share. On Dec 13, another insider, Harrison Gina, who serves as the VP and Corporate Controller of the company, sold 3,559 shares for $104.00 each. As a result, the insider received 370,136 and left with 16,257 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Qorvo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.09. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QRVO has reached a high of $139.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $75.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 99.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 97.28.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.32M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.76M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 100.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 99.28M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.40% stake in the company. Shares short for QRVO as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.88M with a Short Ratio of 2.58M, compared to 3.43M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.84% and a Short% of Float of 3.24%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 16 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.2 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $3.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.9 and $4.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.76. EPS for the following year is $4.33, with 22 analysts recommending between $6.14 and $2.35.

Revenue Estimates

19 analysts predict $621.25M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $637.22M to a low estimate of $616.78M. As of the current estimate, Qorvo Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.17B, an estimated decrease of -46.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $628.31M, a decrease of -39.30% over than the figure of -$46.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $651M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $610M.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QRVO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.55B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.56B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.65B, down -23.40% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.61B and the low estimate is $2.84B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -7.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.