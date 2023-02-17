It’s an appealing income play to consider The Gap Inc. (GPS)

After finishing at $14.05 in the prior trading day, The Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS) closed at $13.80, down -1.78%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5132587 shares were traded. GPS stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.71.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GPS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.71.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 05, 2023, UBS Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $7.

Goldman Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on December 12, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $18.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 31 when Barbeito Horacio sold 373 shares for $13.10 per share. The transaction valued at 4,892 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Breitbard Mark sold 7,311 shares of GPS for $90,208 on Dec 21. The President & CEO, Gap Brand now owns 98,980 shares after completing the transaction at $12.34 per share. On Nov 18, another insider, O’Connell Katrina, who serves as the EVP CFO of the company, sold 31,294 shares for $14.00 each. As a result, the insider received 438,116 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 127.78, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GPS has reached a high of $16.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.06.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 7.72M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.8M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 365.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 179.49M. Insiders hold about 5.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.30% stake in the company. Shares short for GPS as of Jan 30, 2023 were 30.74M with a Short Ratio of 30.74M, compared to 37.91M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.42% and a Short% of Float of 19.88%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, GPS’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.24, compared to 0.60 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.72%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.49%. The current Payout Ratio is 360.00% for GPS, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 24, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 02, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 21, 1999 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 16 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.94, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.24 and -$0.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.13. EPS for the following year is $0.76, with 20 analysts recommending between $1.2 and $0.38.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $4.36B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.68B to a low estimate of $4.27B. As of the current estimate, The Gap Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.53B, an estimated decrease of -3.70% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GPS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.64B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.73B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.67B, down -5.60% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.95B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.28B and the low estimate is $15.3B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.