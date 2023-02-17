It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) stock

The closing price of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: APLS) was $51.91 for the day, down -1.98% from the previous closing price of $52.96. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 884950 shares were traded. APLS stock price reached its highest trading level at $52.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $51.52.

Ratios:

Our analysis of APLS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.70 and its Current Ratio is at 7.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on January 03, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $58 from $83 previously.

On November 10, 2022, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $70 to $40.

On July 19, 2022, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $75.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on July 19, 2022, with a $75 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 08 when Deschatelets Pascal sold 12,000 shares for $54.45 per share. The transaction valued at 653,400 led to the insider holds 1,006,756 shares of the business.

Townsend Adam J. sold 5,000 shares of APLS for $279,250 on Feb 03. The Chief Commercial Officer now owns 67,932 shares after completing the transaction at $55.85 per share. On Feb 01, another insider, Dunlop A. Sinclair, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 500 shares for $52.61 each. As a result, the insider received 26,305 and left with 132,297 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 52.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 18.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APLS has reached a high of $70.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 51.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 52.61.

Shares Statistics:

APLS traded an average of 1.19M shares per day over the past three months and 1.36M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 109.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 93.52M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.80% stake in the company. Shares short for APLS as of Jan 30, 2023 were 9.11M with a Short Ratio of 9.11M, compared to 9.17M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.24% and a Short% of Float of 11.15%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.08 and a low estimate of -$2.94, while EPS last year was -$1.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.54, with high estimates of -$1.2 and low estimates of -$2.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$5.58 and -$7.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$6.28. EPS for the following year is -$5.41, with 14 analysts recommending between -$3.67 and -$8.15.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 14 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $59.25M to a low estimate of $19.56M. As of the current estimate, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $60.29M, an estimated decrease of -59.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $26.55M, an increase of 84.60% over than the figure of -$59.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $32.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $22.36M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APLS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $112.01M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $72.32M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $77.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $66.56M, up 16.10% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $209.67M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $297M and the low estimate is $133.37M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 171.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.