It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Blade Air Mobility Inc. (BLDE) stock

The closing price of Blade Air Mobility Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDE) was $4.81 for the day, down -2.63% from the previous closing price of $4.94. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 593585 shares were traded. BLDE stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.9600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.7500.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BLDE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.10 and its Current Ratio is at 11.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on September 28, 2021, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

On September 09, 2021, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $16.

On September 01, 2021, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.Deutsche Bank initiated its Buy rating on September 01, 2021, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 09 when WIESENTHAL ROBERT S sold 10,874 shares for $3.47 per share. The transaction valued at 37,776 led to the insider holds 7,776,393 shares of the business.

Tomkiel Melissa M. sold 5,139 shares of BLDE for $17,853 on Jan 09. The President and General Counsel now owns 1,366,941 shares after completing the transaction at $3.47 per share. On Jan 09, another insider, Heyburn William A., who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 4,306 shares for $3.47 each. As a result, the insider received 14,959 and left with 1,449,272 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BLDE has reached a high of $9.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.1752, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.0010.

Shares Statistics:

BLDE traded an average of 477.47K shares per day over the past three months and 670.4k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 71.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.59M. Insiders hold about 16.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.40% stake in the company. Shares short for BLDE as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.2M with a Short Ratio of 3.20M, compared to 3.61M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.46% and a Short% of Float of 7.86%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.18, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $37.7M to a low estimate of $32.8M. As of the current estimate, Blade Air Mobility Inc.’s year-ago sales were $24.62M, an estimated increase of 46.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $40.29M, an increase of 51.30% over than the figure of $46.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $43.39M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $35.4M.

Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $288.55M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $309.5M and the low estimate is $267.59M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 61.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.