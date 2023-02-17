OSH (Oak Street Health Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $35.38 in the prior trading day, Oak Street Health Inc. (NYSE: OSH) closed at $35.28, down -0.28%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4228414 shares were traded. OSH stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.25.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of OSH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 10 when PRICE GEOFFREY M sold 7,413 shares for $35.60 per share. The transaction valued at 263,903 led to the insider holds 3,874,863 shares of the business.

GUENTHNER ROBERT sold 8,250 shares of OSH for $290,887 on Feb 09. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 451,777 shares after completing the transaction at $35.26 per share. On Feb 07, another insider, PRICE GEOFFREY M, who serves as the Chief Innovation Officer of the company, sold 400,000 shares for $34.07 each. As a result, the insider received 13,629,520 and left with 3,874,863 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OSH has reached a high of $35.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.17.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.05M shares per day over the past 3-months and 12.58M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 231.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 220.22M. Insiders hold about 4.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.00% stake in the company. Shares short for OSH as of Jan 30, 2023 were 19.92M with a Short Ratio of 19.92M, compared to 20.36M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.20% and a Short% of Float of 16.85%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 14 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.45 and a low estimate of -$0.65, while EPS last year was -$0.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.27, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.59 and -$2.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.2. EPS for the following year is -$1.57, with 14 analysts recommending between -$1.32 and -$1.96.

Revenue Estimates

16 analysts predict $571.27M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $577.2M to a low estimate of $562.5M. As of the current estimate, Oak Street Health Inc.’s year-ago sales were $394.1M, an estimated increase of 45.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $733.53M, an increase of 42.80% less than the figure of $45.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $755.54M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $707.3M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OSH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.43B, up 50.40% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.21B and the low estimate is $2.96B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 41.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.