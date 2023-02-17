Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) was $33.28 for the day, down -2.39% from the previous closing price of $34.10. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 671549 shares were traded. PERI stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.20.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of PERI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.39 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.03. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 13, 2021, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $31.

On April 14, 2021, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $18.Stifel initiated its Hold rating on April 14, 2021, with a $18 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Perion’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.11, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.99. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PERI has reached a high of $35.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.03.

Shares Statistics:

PERI traded an average of 569.15K shares per day over the past three months and 1.05M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 45.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.84M. Insiders hold about 36.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PERI as of Jan 12, 2023 were 565.67k with a Short Ratio of 0.51M, compared to 544k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.27% and a Short% of Float of 1.30%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.52 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was $0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.45, with high estimates of $0.62 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.91 and $1.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.15. EPS for the following year is $2.38, with 5 analysts recommending between $3.04 and $1.54.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $142.4M to a low estimate of $140.37M. As of the current estimate, Perion Network Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $125.31M, an estimated increase of 12.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $170.38M, an increase of 16.20% over than the figure of $12.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $171M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $170M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PERI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $732.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $726M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $729.25M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $640.3M, up 13.90% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $814.61M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $836M and the low estimate is $801.16M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.