PLL (Piedmont Lithium Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ: PLL) closed at $73.46 in the last session, up 1.31% from day before closing price of $72.51. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.95 from its previous closing price. On the day, 761250 shares were traded. PLL stock price reached its highest trading level at $76.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $71.90.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PLL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 23.40 and its Current Ratio is at 23.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 23, 2022, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $90.

On July 23, 2021, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $85.DA Davidson initiated its Buy rating on July 23, 2021, with a $85 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 06 when Phillips Keith D. sold 705 shares for $50.36 per share. The transaction valued at 35,504 led to the insider holds 128,277 shares of the business.

McVey Krishna sold 315 shares of PLL for $15,851 on Jan 06. The EVP and CAO now owns 1,111 shares after completing the transaction at $50.32 per share. On Jan 06, another insider, WHITE MICHAEL D, who serves as the EVP and CFO of the company, sold 297 shares for $50.29 each. As a result, the insider received 14,936 and left with 12,903 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PLL has reached a high of $79.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 57.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 54.96.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PLL traded on average about 450.68K shares per day over the past 3-months and 422.67k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 17.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.42M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.70% stake in the company. Shares short for PLL as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.03M with a Short Ratio of 2.03M, compared to 1.78M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.25% and a Short% of Float of 11.37%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.92 and a low estimate of -$0.7, while EPS last year was -$0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.39, with high estimates of -$0.33 and low estimates of -$0.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $295.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $389.8M and the low estimate is $202M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7,297.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.