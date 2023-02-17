Sera Prognostics Inc. (SERA) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Sera Prognostics Inc. (NASDAQ: SERA) closed the day trading at $2.96 up 30.40% from the previous closing price of $2.27. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.6900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 19031876 shares were traded. SERA stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.2500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0800.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SERA, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.50 and its Current Ratio is at 10.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on March 30, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $4 from $18 previously.

On November 19, 2021, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $19.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 27 when Boniface John J. sold 1,000 shares for $2.22 per share. The transaction valued at 2,220 led to the insider holds 46,510 shares of the business.

Boniface John J. sold 2,725 shares of SERA for $5,859 on Jul 26. The Chief Scientific Officer now owns 46,510 shares after completing the transaction at $2.15 per share. On Jul 19, another insider, Boniface John J., who serves as the Chief Scientific Officer of the company, sold 2,725 shares for $1.86 each. As a result, the insider received 5,068 and left with 49,235 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 423.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SERA has reached a high of $7.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3977, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6521.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SERA traded about 972.47K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SERA traded about 5.78M shares per day. A total of 31.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.21M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SERA as of Jan 12, 2023 were 68.68k with a Short Ratio of 0.07M, compared to 67.51k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.22% and a Short% of Float of 0.36%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.29 and a low estimate of -$0.44, while EPS last year was -$0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.43, with high estimates of -$0.4 and low estimates of -$0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.41 and -$1.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.48. EPS for the following year is -$1.71, with 4 analysts recommending between -$1.46 and -$1.95.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $130k in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $200k to a low estimate of $90k. As of the current estimate, Sera Prognostics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $26k, an estimated increase of 400.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $280k, an increase of 636.80% over than the figure of $400.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $330k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $210k.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SERA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $450k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $290k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $360k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $82k, up 339.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.16M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.02M and the low estimate is $2.13M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1,333.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.