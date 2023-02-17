Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE:SWK) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE: SWK) closed at $90.20 in the last session, down -1.89% from day before closing price of $91.94. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1819103 shares were traded. SWK stock price reached its highest trading level at $91.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $88.94.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SWK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.89 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on February 03, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $106 from $69 previously.

Robert W. Baird Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on October 28, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $85 to $80.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 when Walburger Corbin sold 5,248 shares for $80.80 per share. The transaction valued at 424,044 led to the insider holds 17,993 shares of the business.

MANNING ROBERT J bought 30,000 shares of SWK for $2,565,000 on Sep 08. The Director now owns 30,000 shares after completing the transaction at $85.50 per share. On Aug 30, another insider, Link Janet, who serves as the SVP, General Counsel & Sec’y of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $90.96 each. As a result, the insider received 90,960 and left with 28,260 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Stanley’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 92.99, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.39. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SWK has reached a high of $168.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $70.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 83.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 92.83.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SWK traded on average about 1.81M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.84M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 147.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 147.08M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SWK as of Jan 12, 2023 were 8.34M with a Short Ratio of 8.63M, compared to 5.78M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.64% and a Short% of Float of 5.66%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for SWK is 3.20, which was 2.79 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.03%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.65%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.07. The current Payout Ratio is 49.40% for SWK, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 19, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 29, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 03, 1996 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 12 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.69 and a low estimate of -$0.91, while EPS last year was $2.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of $0.6 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.56 and $0.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.06. EPS for the following year is $5.19, with 15 analysts recommending between $7 and $4.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $4.03B. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.15B to a low estimate of $3.91B. As of the current estimate, Stanley Black & Decker Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.45B, an estimated decrease of -9.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.22B, a decrease of -3.90% over than the figure of -$9.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.33B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.12B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SWK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.95B, down -4.00% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.87B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.61B and the low estimate is $15.74B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.