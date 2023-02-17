TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $14.15 in the prior trading day, TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) closed at $14.01, down -0.99%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2947132 shares were traded. FTI stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.94.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FTI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.21 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 52.97. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, The Benchmark Company on January 19, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On October 25, 2022, HSBC Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $13.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 29 when Landes Jonathan sold 10,400 shares for $12.00 per share. The transaction valued at 124,800 led to the insider holds 138,545 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FTI has reached a high of $14.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.69.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.77M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.24M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 450.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 440.51M. Insiders hold about 1.33% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.54% stake in the company. Shares short for FTI as of Jan 12, 2023 were 16.81M with a Short Ratio of 16.65M, compared to 18.57M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.77% and a Short% of Float of 4.27%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 15 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was -$0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.2 and -$0.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.07. EPS for the following year is $0.51, with 23 analysts recommending between $0.68 and $0.31.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $1.66B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.8B to a low estimate of $1.6B. As of the current estimate, TechnipFMC plc’s year-ago sales were $1.52B, an estimated increase of 9.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.71B, an increase of 9.90% over than the figure of $9.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.81B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.66B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FTI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.8B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.4B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.65B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.4B, up 3.90% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.38B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.77B and the low estimate is $6.78B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.