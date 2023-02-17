The name ATI Inc. (ATI) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, ATI Inc.’s stock clocked out at $40.34, up 0.20% from its previous closing price of $40.26. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1170973 shares were traded. ATI stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.07.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ATI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 11, 2022, Cowen Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Market Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $22 to $23.

Berenberg Upgraded its Hold to Buy on January 07, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $25.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 08 when Davis Elliot S sold 9,627 shares for $39.07 per share. The transaction valued at 376,172 led to the insider holds 151,642 shares of the business.

Davis Elliot S sold 28,572 shares of ATI for $876,578 on Dec 06. The Chief Legal & Compl. Officer now owns 160,350 shares after completing the transaction at $30.68 per share. On Nov 01, another insider, WETHERBEE ROBERT S, who serves as the Board Chair, President and CEO of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $30.23 each. As a result, the insider received 453,450 and left with 333,753 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ATI’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 48.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATI has reached a high of $40.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.13.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ATI traded 1.33M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.44M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 129.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 128.55M. Shares short for ATI as of Jan 30, 2023 were 12.91M with a Short Ratio of 12.91M, compared to 12.04M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.98% and a Short% of Float of 16.53%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.51 and a low estimate of $0.46, while EPS last year was $0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.55, with high estimates of $0.58 and low estimates of $0.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.3 and $2.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.25. EPS for the following year is $2.73, with 3 analysts recommending between $2.9 and $2.5.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $1.01B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.03B to a low estimate of $974M. As of the current estimate, ATI Inc.’s year-ago sales were $834.1M, an estimated increase of 21.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.04B, an increase of 8.70% less than the figure of $21.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.11B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $997M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ATI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.11B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.84B, up 8.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.44B and the low estimate is $4.31B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.