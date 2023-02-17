The name Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Chart Industries Inc. (NYSE: GTLS) closed at $133.08 down -3.02% from its previous closing price of $137.23. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 509105 shares were traded. GTLS stock price reached its highest trading level at $138.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $132.90.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Chart Industries Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 53.50 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 772.29. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 22, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $259 to $150.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on November 18, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $228 to $133.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Chart’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 72.40, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.63. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GTLS has reached a high of $242.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $107.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 125.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 165.84.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GTLS has traded an average of 904.08K shares per day and 436.6k over the past ten days. A total of 36.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.43M. Shares short for GTLS as of Jan 30, 2023 were 5.91M with a Short Ratio of 5.91M, compared to 5.85M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.90% and a Short% of Float of 21.28%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 16 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.72 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.05 and a low estimate of $1.45, while EPS last year was $0.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.15, with high estimates of $1.61 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.07 and $4.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.86. EPS for the following year is $7.14, with 10 analysts recommending between $8 and $4.12.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $494.07M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $518.33M to a low estimate of $448.5M. As of the current estimate, Chart Industries Inc.’s year-ago sales were $378.9M, an estimated increase of 30.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $468.58M, an increase of 32.30% over than the figure of $30.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $517M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $409.1M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GTLS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.69B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.66B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.32B, up 26.30% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.32B and the low estimate is $2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.