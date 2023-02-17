The name SkyWater Technology Inc. (SKYT) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, SkyWater Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYT) closed at $14.94 down -4.84% from its previous closing price of $15.70. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1215479 shares were traded. SKYT stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.25.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of SkyWater Technology Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Craig Hallum on April 26, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

On August 05, 2021, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $27 to $23.

On July 16, 2021, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $40.Needham initiated its Buy rating on July 16, 2021, with a $40 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 14 when Zibrowski Bart L sold 98,749 shares for $13.40 per share. The transaction valued at 1,323,276 led to the insider holds 5,023,291 shares of the business.

DDK Developments, L.L.C. sold 98,749 shares of SKYT for $1,323,276 on Feb 14. The 10% Owner now owns 5,023,291 shares after completing the transaction at $13.40 per share. On Feb 14, another insider, Zibrowski Bart L, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $12.00 each. As a result, the insider received 120,000 and left with 5,122,040 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 16.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SKYT has reached a high of $20.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.36.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SKYT has traded an average of 242.02K shares per day and 626.98k over the past ten days. A total of 40.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.40M. Insiders hold about 16.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SKYT as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.35M with a Short Ratio of 1.26M, compared to 1.49M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.11% and a Short% of Float of 9.06%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was -$0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.81 and -$0.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.82. EPS for the following year is -$0.32, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.24 and -$0.53.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $55.5M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $55.99M to a low estimate of $55M. As of the current estimate, SkyWater Technology Inc.’s year-ago sales were $38.53M, an estimated increase of 44.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $56.15M, an increase of 16.70% less than the figure of $44.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $57M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $55.5M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SKYT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $203.85M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $202M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $202.93M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $162.85M, up 24.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $248.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $253.4M and the low estimate is $241M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.