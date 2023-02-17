There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV) can be one of them

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: BWV) closed the day trading at $1.33 up 2.31% from the previous closing price of $1.30. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 970753 shares were traded. BWV stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2300.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BWV, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.80 and its Current Ratio is at 6.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 when Hernandez Joseph sold 30,269 shares for $4.10 per share. The transaction valued at 124,206 led to the insider holds 2,650,351 shares of the business.

Hernandez Joseph sold 76,841 shares of BWV for $323,662 on Aug 19. The CEO now owns 2,680,620 shares after completing the transaction at $4.21 per share. On Aug 19, another insider, Shaw Allan, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 29,636 shares for $3.94 each. As a result, the insider received 116,766 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BWV has reached a high of $90.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2005, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2096.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BWV traded about 1.80M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BWV traded about 9.45M shares per day. A total of 14.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.44M. Insiders hold about 17.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BWV as of Jan 30, 2023 were 340.08k with a Short Ratio of 0.34M, compared to 555.36k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.20% and a Short% of Float of 3.93%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.17 and -$1.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.19. EPS for the following year is -$0.8, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.63 and -$0.97.