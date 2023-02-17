There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) can be one of them

The closing price of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: BRMK) was $4.41 for the day, up 0.23% from the previous closing price of $4.40. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1185905 shares were traded. BRMK stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.4400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.3100.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BRMK’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, B. Riley Securities on November 21, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $5 from $7.50 previously.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Neutral to Underweight on August 09, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $7.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when Ward Brian Phillip bought 31,925 shares for $6.26 per share. The transaction valued at 200,000 led to the insider holds 114,748 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Broadmark’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.95, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BRMK has reached a high of $9.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.0414, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.7714.

Shares Statistics:

BRMK traded an average of 1.57M shares per day over the past three months and 1.15M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 132.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 127.27M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BRMK as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.26M with a Short Ratio of 4.50M, compared to 4.28M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.45% and a Short% of Float of 2.52%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.18, BRMK has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.42. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.09%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 17.25%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of $0.1, while EPS last year was $0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.59 and $0.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.56. EPS for the following year is $0.48, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.63 and $0.36.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $27.3M to a low estimate of $25M. As of the current estimate, Broadmark Realty Capital Inc.’s year-ago sales were $31.3M, an estimated decrease of -17.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $26M, a decrease of -13.00% over than the figure of -$17.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $27.01M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $24M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BRMK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $112.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $110M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $111.32M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $120.54M, down -7.70% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $106.65M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $115.95M and the low estimate is $95M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.