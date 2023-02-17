There are many powerful catalysts in the market: DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) can be one of them

The closing price of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV) was $27.68 for the day, down -2.26% from the previous closing price of $28.32. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 563761 shares were traded. DV stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.37.

Ratios:

Our analysis of DV’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.73 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 88.95. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.00 and its Current Ratio is at 7.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on January 10, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $29 from $25 previously.

On July 22, 2022, CapitalOne started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $30.

On July 15, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.Goldman initiated its Buy rating on July 15, 2022, with a $30 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 14 when Allais Nicola T sold 5,907 shares for $27.81 per share. The transaction valued at 164,262 led to the insider holds 54,092 shares of the business.

Allais Nicola T sold 1,607 shares of DV for $44,254 on Feb 13. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 54,092 shares after completing the transaction at $27.54 per share. On Feb 07, another insider, Eddleman Julie, who serves as the Global Chief Comm. Officer of the company, sold 300 shares for $27.73 each. As a result, the insider received 8,319 and left with 127,615 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, DoubleVerify’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 90.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 83.37. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DV has reached a high of $32.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.00.

Shares Statistics:

DV traded an average of 1.24M shares per day over the past three months and 1.18M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 164.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 163.75M. Shares short for DV as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.41M with a Short Ratio of 4.41M, compared to 3.15M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.67% and a Short% of Float of 6.68%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.12 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was $0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.27 and $0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.26. EPS for the following year is $0.33, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.38 and $0.25.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 14 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $135M to a low estimate of $131M. As of the current estimate, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $105.53M, an estimated increase of 26.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $117.41M, an increase of 21.40% less than the figure of $26.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $120.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $114.8M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $454M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $449.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $451.59M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $332.74M, up 35.70% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $556.96M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $570M and the low estimate is $544.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.