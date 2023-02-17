There are many powerful catalysts in the market: The Progressive Corporation (PGR) can be one of them

The closing price of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) was $142.54 for the day, up 0.41% from the previous closing price of $141.96. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2426620 shares were traded. PGR stock price reached its highest trading level at $143.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $141.51.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of PGR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 234.94 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.49. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on February 13, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $138 from $133 previously.

On January 20, 2023, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $155.

Jefferies Upgraded its Hold to Buy on October 07, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $123 to $142.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 31 when Mascaro Daniel P sold 3,284 shares for $135.73 per share. The transaction valued at 445,737 led to the insider holds 38,888 shares of the business.

Broz Steven sold 930 shares of PGR for $126,015 on Jan 30. The Chief Information Officer now owns 30,041 shares after completing the transaction at $135.50 per share. On Jan 04, another insider, Griffith Susan Patricia, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 26,885 shares for $130.36 each. As a result, the insider received 3,504,729 and left with 431,810 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 122.88, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.41. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.70. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PGR has reached a high of $142.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $100.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 132.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 123.26.

Shares Statistics:

PGR traded an average of 2.18M shares per day over the past three months and 1.97M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 584.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 582.96M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.70% stake in the company. Shares short for PGR as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.68M with a Short Ratio of 2.76M, compared to 2.71M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.46% and a Short% of Float of 0.46%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 4.90, PGR has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.40. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.45%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.29%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.40. The current Payout Ratio is 28.30% for PGR, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 12, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 04, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 26, 2014 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.7 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.98 and a low estimate of $1.39, while EPS last year was $1.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.54, with high estimates of $1.95 and low estimates of $1.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.6 and $5.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.64. EPS for the following year is $7.74, with 15 analysts recommending between $9.75 and $6.85.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $15.18B to a low estimate of $14.04B. As of the current estimate, The Progressive Corporation’s year-ago sales were $13.18B, an estimated increase of 12.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $14.19B, an increase of 14.20% over than the figure of $12.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $14.56B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $13.81B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PGR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $60.73B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $55.71B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $57.66B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $51.08B, up 12.90% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $63.94B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $71.61B and the low estimate is $59.26B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.