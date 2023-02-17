There is a good chance Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $19.40 in the prior trading day, Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE) closed at $18.46, down -4.85%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.94 from its previous closing price. On the day, 16568090 shares were traded. CVE stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.64.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CVE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Cenovus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.59, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.45. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CVE has reached a high of $24.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.12.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.92M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.96M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.93B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.37B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CVE as of Jan 30, 2023 were 42.26M with a Short Ratio of 42.26M, compared to 32.05M on Dec 29, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, CVE’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.06, compared to 0.31 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.32%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.77%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.60.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.55 and a low estimate of $0.42, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.45, with high estimates of $0.59 and low estimates of $0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.68 and $2.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.57. EPS for the following year is $2.47, with 6 analysts recommending between $3.06 and $1.64.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $10.21B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $10.71B to a low estimate of $9.72B. As of the current estimate, Cenovus Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $10.29B, an estimated decrease of -0.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $10.81B, a decrease of -11.00% less than the figure of -$0.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $10.81B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $10.81B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CVE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $55B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $49.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $52.62B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $34.77B, up 51.30% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $47.46B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $64.51B and the low estimate is $37.12B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -9.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.