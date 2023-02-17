There is a good chance MarineMax Inc. (HZO) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $33.49 in the prior trading day, MarineMax Inc. (NYSE: HZO) closed at $33.46, down -0.09%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 572699 shares were traded. HZO stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.88.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HZO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.97 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on December 15, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $40.

On June 21, 2022, B. Riley Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $84 to $44.

On April 26, 2022, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $48.DA Davidson initiated its Buy rating on April 26, 2022, with a $48 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 15 when White Rebecca sold 5,579 shares for $31.25 per share. The transaction valued at 174,344 led to the insider holds 17,172 shares of the business.

Cassella Anthony E. Jr. sold 5,000 shares of HZO for $155,100 on Feb 08. The VP & Chief Accounting Officer now owns 8,060 shares after completing the transaction at $31.02 per share. On Jan 31, another insider, Moore Clint, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $30.66 each. As a result, the insider received 153,300 and left with 25,500 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, MarineMax’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.10, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.36. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HZO has reached a high of $48.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.33.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 411.79K shares per day over the past 3-months and 545.61k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 21.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.06M. Insiders hold about 3.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.80% stake in the company. Shares short for HZO as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.52M with a Short Ratio of 2.52M, compared to 2.78M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.54% and a Short% of Float of 16.99%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.89 and a low estimate of $1.63, while EPS last year was $2.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.56, with high estimates of $2.8 and low estimates of $2.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.1 and $6.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.93. EPS for the following year is $6.24, with 9 analysts recommending between $7.71 and $5.06.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $690.26M, an increase of 0.30% over than the figure of $0.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $713M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $669.49M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HZO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.32B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.31B, up 2.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.38B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.5B and the low estimate is $2.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.