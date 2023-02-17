There is a good chance Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE: RL) closed at $122.93 in the last session, down -0.57% from day before closing price of $123.63. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 950189 shares were traded. RL stock price reached its highest trading level at $124.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $121.44.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on February 13, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $145 from $130 previously.

On January 27, 2023, BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Market Perform but kept the price unchanged to $100.

Barclays Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on January 20, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $101 to $134.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 23 when Louvet Patrice sold 18,500 shares for $125.00 per share. The transaction valued at 2,312,500 led to the insider holds 202,332 shares of the business.

Louvet Patrice sold 18,500 shares of RL for $2,220,000 on Jan 18. The President and CEO now owns 220,832 shares after completing the transaction at $120.00 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ralph’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.51, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.42. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RL has reached a high of $135.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $82.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 115.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 100.84.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RL traded on average about 954.75K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.41M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 66.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.19M. Shares short for RL as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.99M with a Short Ratio of 4.30M, compared to 4.52M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.04% and a Short% of Float of 15.19%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for RL is 3.00, which was 0.69 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.56%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.56%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 17 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.1 and a low estimate of $0.49, while EPS last year was $0.49. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.24, with high estimates of $2.44 and low estimates of $1.95.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.19 and $7.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.79. EPS for the following year is $9.06, with 19 analysts recommending between $9.85 and $7.96.

Revenue Estimates

According to 16 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.46B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.55B to a low estimate of $1.38B. As of the current estimate, Ralph Lauren Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.52B, an estimated decrease of -4.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.54B, an increase of 3.50% over than the figure of -$4.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.6B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.46B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.44B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.22B, up 1.40% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.66B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.87B and the low estimate is $6.25B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.