There is a good chance scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $9.25 in the prior trading day, scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPH) closed at $9.40, up 1.62%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4616816 shares were traded. SCPH stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.81.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SCPH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cowen on December 01, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

SVB Leerink Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on October 11, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $11.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 25 when ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC bought 762,380 shares for $5.25 per share. The transaction valued at 4,002,495 led to the insider holds 5,328,328 shares of the business.

5AM Partners IV, LLC sold 562,466 shares of SCPH for $2,300,486 on Oct 10. The 10% Owner now owns 92,983 shares after completing the transaction at $4.09 per share. On Oct 06, another insider, 5AM Partners IV, LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 37,534 shares for $5.02 each. As a result, the insider received 188,421 and left with 112,000 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SCPH has reached a high of $9.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.68.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 357.19K shares per day over the past 3-months and 794.17k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 34.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.03M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SCPH as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.9M with a Short Ratio of 1.90M, compared to 1.25M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.57% and a Short% of Float of 8.49%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.28 and a low estimate of -$0.49, while EPS last year was -$0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.4, with high estimates of -$0.36 and low estimates of -$0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.32 and -$1.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.42. EPS for the following year is -$1.42, with 5 analysts recommending between -$1.15 and -$1.81.