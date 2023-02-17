There Is Still Room For NerdWallet Inc. (NRDS) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

NerdWallet Inc. (NASDAQ: NRDS) closed the day trading at $19.07 up 5.94% from the previous closing price of $18.00. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1987576 shares were traded. NRDS stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.55.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NRDS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 29, 2021, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.

On November 29, 2021, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $30.Oppenheimer initiated its Outperform rating on November 29, 2021, with a $30 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 17 when Yuann Kevin sold 6,526 shares for $10.23 per share. The transaction valued at 66,754 led to the insider holds 199,664 shares of the business.

Chen Tim Chao-Ming bought 26,888 shares of NRDS for $249,790 on Dec 16. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 416,176 shares after completing the transaction at $9.29 per share. On Dec 12, another insider, Yuann Kevin, who serves as the Chief Business Officer of the company, sold 1,500 shares for $9.97 each. As a result, the insider received 14,955 and left with 206,190 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NRDS has reached a high of $18.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.59.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NRDS traded about 368.68K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NRDS traded about 789.83k shares per day. A total of 73.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.20M. Insiders hold about 11.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.50% stake in the company. Shares short for NRDS as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.86M with a Short Ratio of 1.86M, compared to 1.69M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.50% and a Short% of Float of 5.70%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.15 and -$0.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.19. EPS for the following year is -$0.04, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.14 and -$0.34.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $139.42M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $140.7M to a low estimate of $138.11M. As of the current estimate, NerdWallet Inc.’s year-ago sales were $99.5M, an estimated increase of 40.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $145.3M, an increase of 12.50% less than the figure of $40.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $153.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $140.98M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NRDS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $537.94M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $532.23M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $536.01M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $379.6M, up 41.20% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $638.45M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $723.1M and the low estimate is $598.16M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.