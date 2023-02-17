There Is Still Room For PubMatic Inc. (PUBM) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

PubMatic Inc. (NASDAQ: PUBM) closed the day trading at $16.90 down -0.24% from the previous closing price of $16.94. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 576521 shares were traded. PUBM stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.23.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PUBM, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.34 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.34. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 15, 2022, Lake Street started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $26.Lake Street initiated its Buy rating on June 15, 2022, with a $26 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 10 when Hirsch Jeffrey K. sold 5,000 shares for $13.90 per share. The transaction valued at 69,477 led to the insider holds 7,662 shares of the business.

Pantelick Steven sold 3,965 shares of PUBM for $51,519 on Jan 05. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 11,301 shares after completing the transaction at $12.99 per share. On Jan 05, another insider, Goel Amar K., who serves as the Chairman, Chief Innovation Off of the company, sold 2,345 shares for $13.00 each. As a result, the insider received 30,476 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, PubMatic’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 34.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PUBM has reached a high of $31.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.18.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PUBM traded about 425.10K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PUBM traded about 385.64k shares per day. A total of 52.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.31M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.90% stake in the company. Shares short for PUBM as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.03M with a Short Ratio of 1.97M, compared to 2.26M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.86% and a Short% of Float of 4.74%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.3 and a low estimate of $0.21, while EPS last year was $0.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.58 and $0.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.54. EPS for the following year is $0.49, with 10 analysts recommending between $1.02 and $0.1.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $76.71M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $77.4M to a low estimate of $76M. As of the current estimate, PubMatic Inc.’s year-ago sales were $75.56M, an estimated increase of 1.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $54.99M, an increase of 0.80% less than the figure of $1.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $57.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $52.91M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PUBM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $259.48M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $257.64M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $258.68M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $226.91M, up 14.00% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $281.88M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $294.1M and the low estimate is $258.73M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.