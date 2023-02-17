There Is Still Room For Synchrony Financial (SYF) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) closed the day trading at $35.65 down -2.36% from the previous closing price of $36.51. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.86 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2943722 shares were traded. SYF stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.63.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SYF, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.48. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on January 06, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $38 from $41 previously.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Equal-Weight to Underweight on December 01, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $31 to $29.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 28 when KEANE MARGARET M sold 68,369 shares for $36.50 per share. The transaction valued at 2,495,468 led to the insider holds 762,786 shares of the business.

Juel Carol sold 31,303 shares of SYF for $1,252,120 on Nov 11. The See remarks now owns 55,929 shares after completing the transaction at $40.00 per share. On Nov 11, another insider, Schaller Bart, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 25,900 shares for $39.20 each. As a result, the insider received 1,015,280 and left with 42,830 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Synchrony’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.84, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SYF has reached a high of $45.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.57.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SYF traded about 5.39M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SYF traded about 4.41M shares per day. A total of 445.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 435.79M. Shares short for SYF as of Jan 12, 2023 were 15.1M with a Short Ratio of 12.59M, compared to 17.96M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.45% and a Short% of Float of 4.08%.

Dividends & Splits

SYF’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.92, up from 0.88 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.41%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.53%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.55.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 20 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.71 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.21 and a low estimate of $1.01, while EPS last year was $1.77. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.22, with high estimates of $1.7 and low estimates of $0.86.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.05 and $4.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.15. EPS for the following year is $5.38, with 20 analysts recommending between $6.13 and $3.21.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $4.02B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.14B to a low estimate of $3.87B. As of the current estimate, Synchrony Financial’s year-ago sales were $3.79B, an estimated increase of 6.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.01B, an increase of 5.50% less than the figure of $6.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.15B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.83B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SYF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.52B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.62B, up 5.70% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.47B and the low estimate is $16.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.