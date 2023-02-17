There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO).

In the latest session, Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE: XPRO) closed at $21.88 down -0.36% from its previous closing price of $21.96. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 742959 shares were traded. XPRO stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.51.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Expro Group Holdings N.V.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 16 when KEARNEY MICHAEL C sold 20,186 shares for $22.10 per share. The transaction valued at 446,107 led to the insider holds 166,312 shares of the business.

KEARNEY MICHAEL C sold 4,814 shares of XPRO for $105,914 on Feb 15. The Director now owns 186,498 shares after completing the transaction at $22.00 per share. On Feb 13, another insider, KEARNEY MICHAEL C, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 8,730 shares for $21.12 each. As a result, the insider received 184,344 and left with 191,312 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XPRO has reached a high of $22.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.88.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, XPRO has traded an average of 617.60K shares per day and 730.83k over the past ten days. A total of 108.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 100.40M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.70% stake in the company. Shares short for XPRO as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3M with a Short Ratio of 3.00M, compared to 3.03M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.75% and a Short% of Float of 4.59%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.32 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.28 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.3 and $0.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.29. EPS for the following year is $0.79, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.25 and $0.46.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $336.97M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $339M to a low estimate of $333M. As of the current estimate, Expro Group Holdings N.V.’s year-ago sales were $295.67M, an estimated increase of 14.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $317.5M, an increase of 13.20% less than the figure of $14.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $337M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $287.5M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XPRO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $825.76M, up 53.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.48B and the low estimate is $1.29B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.