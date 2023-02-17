There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Foot Locker Inc. (FL).

In the latest session, Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE: FL) closed at $44.42 down -0.45% from its previous closing price of $44.62. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1440601 shares were traded. FL stock price reached its highest trading level at $45.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.93.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Foot Locker Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BTIG Research on February 07, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $55.

On February 01, 2023, Credit Suisse Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $38 to $62.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Underweight to Equal-Weight on August 22, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $24 to $36.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 01 when Cipriano Giovanna sold 25,554 shares for $45.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,149,930 led to the insider holds 28,791 shares of the business.

Maurer John A sold 2,000 shares of FL for $90,140 on Feb 01. The VP, Treasurer now owns 21,221 shares after completing the transaction at $45.07 per share. On Jan 26, another insider, Maurer John A, who serves as the VP, Treasurer of the company, sold 3,500 shares for $42.01 each. As a result, the insider received 147,035 and left with 23,221 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Foot’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.11, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FL has reached a high of $47.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.87.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FL has traded an average of 2.45M shares per day and 1.71M over the past ten days. A total of 93.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 91.65M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.10% stake in the company. Shares short for FL as of Jan 12, 2023 were 8.61M with a Short Ratio of 8.61M, compared to 7.92M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.23% and a Short% of Float of 12.58%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for FL is 1.60, from 0.70 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.57%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.53%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.20. The current Payout Ratio is 31.50% for FL, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 26, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 11, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 31, 1990 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 19 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.62 and a low estimate of $0.46, while EPS last year was $1.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.2, with high estimates of $1.55 and low estimates of $0.81.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.56 and $4.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.48. EPS for the following year is $4.19, with 20 analysts recommending between $5.38 and $2.75.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 17 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.14B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.19B to a low estimate of $2.1B. As of the current estimate, Foot Locker Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.34B, an estimated decrease of -8.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.04B, a decrease of -6.20% over than the figure of -$8.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.12B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.93B.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.61B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.52B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.56B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.96B, down -4.50% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.7B and the low estimate is $7.65B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.