There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Progyny Inc. (PGNY).

As of close of business last night, Progyny Inc.’s stock clocked out at $33.36, down -1.85% from its previous closing price of $33.99. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 726381 shares were traded. PGNY stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.26.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PGNY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.75 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 88.62. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 16, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $55.

On September 07, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $56.Truist initiated its Buy rating on September 07, 2022, with a $56 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 23 when Payson Norman sold 200 shares for $56.29 per share. The transaction valued at 11,258 led to the insider holds 580,656 shares of the business.

Schlanger David J sold 5,824 shares of PGNY for $205,354 on Feb 06. The Executive Chairman now owns 76,168 shares after completing the transaction at $35.26 per share. On Feb 06, another insider, Anevski Peter, who serves as the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of the company, sold 2,305 shares for $35.28 each. As a result, the insider received 81,320 and left with 223,900 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Progyny’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 79.43, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 90.16. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PGNY has reached a high of $53.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.18.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PGNY traded 866.38K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.15M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 92.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.62M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.40% stake in the company. Shares short for PGNY as of Jan 12, 2023 were 6.76M with a Short Ratio of 6.52M, compared to 7.95M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.27% and a Short% of Float of 8.99%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was $0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.3 and $0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.28. EPS for the following year is $0.37, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.56 and $0.17.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $211.78M. It ranges from a high estimate of $213.9M to a low estimate of $209.69M. As of the current estimate, Progyny Inc.’s year-ago sales were $127.55M, an estimated increase of 66.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $232.16M, an increase of 34.80% less than the figure of $66.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $235.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $229.78M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PGNY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $786.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $782M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $784.28M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $500.62M, up 56.70% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.04B and the low estimate is $1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.