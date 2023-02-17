There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT)

The closing price of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQT) was $16.62 for the day, down -3.03% from the previous closing price of $17.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1105660 shares were traded. ARQT stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.59.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of ARQT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.30 and its Current Ratio is at 13.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on September 07, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $46.

On March 17, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $45.

On June 30, 2021, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $58.Mizuho initiated its Buy rating on June 30, 2021, with a $58 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 14 when Watanabe Todd Franklin sold 517 shares for $17.02 per share. The transaction valued at 8,800 led to the insider holds 376,907 shares of the business.

Watanabe Todd Franklin sold 483 shares of ARQT for $8,211 on Feb 13. The See Remarks now owns 377,424 shares after completing the transaction at $17.00 per share. On Feb 01, another insider, Watanabe Todd Franklin, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $17.00 each. As a result, the insider received 17,003 and left with 377,907 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1435.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARQT has reached a high of $27.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.49.

Shares Statistics:

ARQT traded an average of 786.77K shares per day over the past three months and 674.86k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 60.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.93M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ARQT as of Jan 30, 2023 were 10.79M with a Short Ratio of 10.79M, compared to 10.65M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.70% and a Short% of Float of 28.19%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.36 and a low estimate of -$1.71, while EPS last year was -$1.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.38, with high estimates of -$1.3 and low estimates of -$1.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$5.85 and -$6.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.93. EPS for the following year is -$4.62, with 9 analysts recommending between -$3.47 and -$5.28.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $50.51M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $80.6M and the low estimate is $20.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1,697.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.