There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding SLM Corporation (SLM)

SLM Corporation (NASDAQ: SLM) closed the day trading at $14.84 down -2.30% from the previous closing price of $15.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1666352 shares were traded. SLM stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.84.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SLM, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.71 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 104.51. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on February 03, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $16 from $19 previously.

On November 11, 2022, Compass Point Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $20 to $18.

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on October 13, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $18 to $17.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 04 when Boyles Jonathan sold 6,140 shares for $17.43 per share. The transaction valued at 107,020 led to the insider holds 120,766 shares of the business.

McGarry Steven sold 15,016 shares of SLM for $296,566 on Feb 28. The EVP & Chief Financial Officer now owns 298,877 shares after completing the transaction at $19.75 per share. On Feb 25, another insider, McGarry Steven, who serves as the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 22,834 shares for $19.89 each. As a result, the insider received 454,212 and left with 313,893 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, SLM’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.73, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.39. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SLM has reached a high of $20.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.72.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 251.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 238.68M.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.14 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was $0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.92, with high estimates of $1.3 and low estimates of $0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.63 and $2.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.53. EPS for the following year is $2.75, with 13 analysts recommending between $3.01 and $2.28.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $374.11M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $398.4M to a low estimate of $337.01M. As of the current estimate, SLM Corporation’s year-ago sales were $375.03M, an estimated decrease of -0.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $377.16M, an increase of 4.00% over than the figure of -$0.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $398.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $356.3M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SLM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.49B, up 0.40% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.66B and the low estimate is $1.36B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.