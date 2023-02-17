This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: AlloVir Inc. (ALVR)

As of close of business last night, AlloVir Inc.’s stock clocked out at $6.18, down -0.96% from its previous closing price of $6.24. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 886099 shares were traded. ALVR stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.85.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ALVR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.10 and its Current Ratio is at 13.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 24, 2020, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $41.

On August 24, 2020, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $49.Morgan Stanley initiated its Overweight rating on August 24, 2020, with a $49 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 20 when Sinha Vikas sold 1,426 shares for $5.14 per share. The transaction valued at 7,335 led to the insider holds 1,030,238 shares of the business.

Miller Edward sold 541 shares of ALVR for $2,783 on Jan 20. The General Counsel now owns 148,458 shares after completing the transaction at $5.14 per share. On Jan 20, another insider, Hagen Brett R, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 338 shares for $5.14 each. As a result, the insider received 1,739 and left with 74,004 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALVR has reached a high of $10.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.23.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ALVR traded 238.21K shares on average per day over the past three months and 256.44k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 84.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.69M. Insiders hold about 21.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ALVR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.25M with a Short Ratio of 4.25M, compared to 4.32M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.57% and a Short% of Float of 11.26%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.48 and a low estimate of -$0.58, while EPS last year was -$0.92. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.53, with high estimates of -$0.52 and low estimates of -$0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.94 and -$2.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.25. EPS for the following year is -$2.12, with 3 analysts recommending between -$2.03 and -$2.21.