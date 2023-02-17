This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Amedisys Inc. (AMED)

As of close of business last night, Amedisys Inc.’s stock clocked out at $100.33, up 3.57% from its previous closing price of $96.87. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1295065 shares were traded. AMED stock price reached its highest trading level at $106.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $96.12.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AMED’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 177.70 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 34.73. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 02, 2022, UBS Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $145 to $95.

On June 29, 2022, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $128.Stifel initiated its Hold rating on June 29, 2022, with a $128 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 23 when Bohnert Denise M. sold 557 shares for $115.00 per share. The transaction valued at 64,055 led to the insider holds 11,850 shares of the business.

Kemmerly David L sold 2,500 shares of AMED for $443,285 on Mar 29. The See Remarks now owns 16,336 shares after completing the transaction at $177.31 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Amedisys’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.55. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 33.94. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMED has reached a high of $179.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $79.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 88.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 104.95.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AMED traded 402.87K shares on average per day over the past three months and 513.19k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 32.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.91M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.96% stake in the company. Shares short for AMED as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.82M with a Short Ratio of 1.82M, compared to 1.64M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.61% and a Short% of Float of 6.47%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 15 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.41 and a low estimate of $0.87, while EPS last year was $1.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.07, with high estimates of $1.3 and low estimates of $0.84.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.35 and $4.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.86. EPS for the following year is $4.88, with 15 analysts recommending between $5.7 and $4.35.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 15 analysts expect revenue to total $563.59M. It ranges from a high estimate of $601.46M to a low estimate of $554.6M. As of the current estimate, Amedisys Inc.’s year-ago sales were $559.32M, an estimated increase of 0.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $575.53M, an increase of 5.60% over than the figure of $0.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $615.38M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $560.01M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMED’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.23B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.21B, up 0.70% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.52B and the low estimate is $2.3B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.