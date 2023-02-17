This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Arch Resources Inc. (ARCH)

In the latest session, Arch Resources Inc. (NYSE: ARCH) closed at $160.73 up 9.66% from its previous closing price of $146.57. In other words, the price has increased by $+14.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1382784 shares were traded. ARCH stock price reached its highest trading level at $164.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $149.82.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Arch Resources Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.71 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.74. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on June 07, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $225 from $160 previously.

On September 29, 2021, Citigroup Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $62 to $110.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 10 when Slone Deck sold 433 shares for $141.08 per share. The transaction valued at 61,088 led to the insider holds 13,239 shares of the business.

Ziegler John A. sold 270 shares of ARCH for $38,092 on Feb 10. The Sr. VP & Chief Admin Officer now owns 16,049 shares after completing the transaction at $141.08 per share. On Feb 10, another insider, Demzik Paul T., who serves as the Sr. VP-Chf Commercial Officer of the company, sold 260 shares for $141.08 each. As a result, the insider received 36,681 and left with 1,460 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Arch’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.07, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.97. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARCH has reached a high of $160.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $95.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 143.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 146.74.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ARCH has traded an average of 426.71K shares per day and 428.1k over the past ten days. A total of 18.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.71M. Shares short for ARCH as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.99M with a Short Ratio of 1.99M, compared to 2.34M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.98% and a Short% of Float of 11.21%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ARCH is 1.00, from 0.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.71%. The current Payout Ratio is 1.50% for ARCH, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 03, 2015 when the company split stock in a 1:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $12.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $20.03 and a low estimate of $9.84, while EPS last year was $12.92. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $11.73, with high estimates of $13.49 and low estimates of $8.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $61.18 and $50.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $53.19. EPS for the following year is $40.48, with 6 analysts recommending between $53.98 and $35.92.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $798.08M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $867M to a low estimate of $721M. As of the current estimate, Arch Resources Inc.’s year-ago sales were $805.7M, an estimated decrease of -0.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $941.71M, an increase of 8.50% over than the figure of -$0.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $941.71M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $941.71M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARCH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.59B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.69B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.21B, up 66.90% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.77B and the low estimate is $2.87B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -12.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.