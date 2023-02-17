This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL)

As of close of business last night, Blue Owl Capital Inc.’s stock clocked out at $13.67, down -0.80% from its previous closing price of $13.78. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3543235 shares were traded. OWL stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.41.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of OWL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 494.36 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 49.08. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.92.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 19, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $9.

On October 14, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $16.Piper Sandler initiated its Overweight rating on October 14, 2022, with a $16 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 24 when Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 119,000 shares for $12.15 per share. The transaction valued at 1,445,850 led to the insider holds 43,396,043 shares of the business.

Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 165,000 shares of OWL for $1,980,000 on Aug 23. The 10% Owner now owns 43,515,043 shares after completing the transaction at $12.00 per share. On Aug 22, another insider, Blue Pool Capital Ltd, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 254,000 shares for $11.77 each. As a result, the insider received 2,989,580 and left with 43,680,043 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OWL has reached a high of $14.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.19.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that OWL traded 3.39M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.47M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 441.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 426.89M. Insiders hold about 2.38% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.80% stake in the company. Shares short for OWL as of Jan 12, 2023 were 25.84M with a Short Ratio of 26.66M, compared to 27.52M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.81% and a Short% of Float of 7.47%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.04, OWL has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.48. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.29%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.22%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.16 and a low estimate of $0.14, while EPS last year was $0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.17 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.53 and $0.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.52. EPS for the following year is $0.67, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.72 and $0.61.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $374.91M. It ranges from a high estimate of $388.1M to a low estimate of $357.26M. As of the current estimate, Blue Owl Capital Inc.’s year-ago sales were $288.52M, an estimated increase of 29.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $398.74M, an increase of 35.70% over than the figure of $29.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $404.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $391.59M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OWL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.34B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.32B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $823.88M, up 60.40% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.76B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.79B and the low estimate is $1.72B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 33.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.