This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Lincoln National Corporation (LNC)

In the latest session, Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE: LNC) closed at $34.47 down -1.49% from its previous closing price of $34.99. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2052892 shares were traded. LNC stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.31.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Lincoln National Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.02 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.13. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.91 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on January 09, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $29 from $35 previously.

On January 06, 2023, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $55 to $36.

Goldman Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on November 16, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $50 to $46.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 when Kennedy John Christopher sold 1,500 shares for $30.79 per share. The transaction valued at 46,185 led to the insider holds 20,336 shares of the business.

Connelly Deirdre P bought 3,000 shares of LNC for $112,230 on Nov 18. The Director now owns 4,000 shares after completing the transaction at $37.41 per share. On May 31, another insider, GLASS DENNIS R, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $58.13 each. As a result, the insider received 2,906,500 and left with 558,622 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LNC has reached a high of $74.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 44.14.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LNC has traded an average of 3.11M shares per day and 3.27M over the past ten days. A total of 169.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 153.12M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.70% stake in the company. Shares short for LNC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 6.52M with a Short Ratio of 7.94M, compared to 5.12M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.85% and a Short% of Float of 4.41%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for LNC is 1.80, from 1.62 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.63%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.08%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.96. The current Payout Ratio is 33.10% for LNC, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 31, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 08, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 21, 1999 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 14 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.99 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.35 and a low estimate of $1.42, while EPS last year was $1.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.26, with high estimates of $2.4 and low estimates of $2.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.38 and $7.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.77. EPS for the following year is $9.67, with 14 analysts recommending between $10.94 and $8.34.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $4.7B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $4.81B to a low estimate of $4.46B. As of the current estimate, Lincoln National Corporation’s year-ago sales were $4.72B, an estimated decrease of -0.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.75B, an increase of 2.40% over than the figure of -$0.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.86B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.52B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LNC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.51B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $18.11B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.99B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.66B, up 1.70% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.65B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.33B and the low estimate is $18.82B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.