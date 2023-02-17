This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Unisys Corporation (UIS)

As of close of business last night, Unisys Corporation’s stock clocked out at $5.39, down -6.10% from its previous closing price of $5.74. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 510277 shares were traded. UIS stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.38.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of UIS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.05 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.86. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 09, 2022, Canaccord Genuity Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $20 to $5.

On September 15, 2021, Maxim Group started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $35.Maxim Group initiated its Buy rating on September 15, 2021, with a $35 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when ROBERTS LEE D bought 20,000 shares for $4.37 per share. The transaction valued at 87,400 led to the insider holds 132,586 shares of the business.

Thomson Michael M sold 10,028 shares of UIS for $211,714 on Mar 17. The Executive VP and CFO now owns 45,296 shares after completing the transaction at $21.11 per share. On Feb 23, another insider, Thomson Michael M, who serves as the EVP & CFO of the company, sold 4,337 shares for $22.05 each. As a result, the insider received 95,631 and left with 37,872 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UIS has reached a high of $23.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.71.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that UIS traded 682.95K shares on average per day over the past three months and 416.04k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 67.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.82M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.03% stake in the company. Shares short for UIS as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.3M with a Short Ratio of 2.00M, compared to 2.95M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.39% and a Short% of Float of 6.25%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.7 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.82 and a low estimate of $0.58, while EPS last year was $0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.71 and $0.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.59. EPS for the following year is $0.08, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.28 and -$0.19.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $533.72M. It ranges from a high estimate of $540M to a low estimate of $524.1M. As of the current estimate, Unisys Corporation’s year-ago sales were $539.3M, an estimated decrease of -1.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $451.35M, an increase of 1.00% over than the figure of -$1.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $470M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $428.3M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UIS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.95B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.96B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.05B, down -4.80% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.91B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.95B and the low estimate is $1.88B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.