This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Wingstop Inc. (WING)

As of close of business last night, Wingstop Inc.’s stock clocked out at $172.79, down -0.93% from its previous closing price of $174.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1250610 shares were traded. WING stock price reached its highest trading level at $180.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $171.65.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of WING’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Truist on October 20, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $125 from $145 previously.

On September 23, 2022, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $148.

Stifel Downgraded its Buy to Hold on July 29, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $120.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 when Peterson Stacy sold 6,427 shares for $160.25 per share. The transaction valued at 1,029,931 led to the insider holds 2,004 shares of the business.

McGrath Albert G sold 1,500 shares of WING for $239,661 on Nov 17. The SVP General Counsel, Secretary now owns 2,357 shares after completing the transaction at $159.77 per share. On Oct 31, another insider, Skipworth Michael, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 3,827 shares for $158.98 each. As a result, the insider received 608,411 and left with 17,070 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Wingstop’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 122.55, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 90.04. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.99. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 16.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WING has reached a high of $175.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $67.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 151.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 124.85.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that WING traded 497.03K shares on average per day over the past three months and 585.14k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 29.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.76M. Shares short for WING as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.19M with a Short Ratio of 3.19M, compared to 3.39M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.68% and a Short% of Float of 13.94%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.53, WING has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.76. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.30%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.48%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.44.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 21 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.49 and a low estimate of $0.38, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.43, with high estimates of $0.47 and low estimates of $0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.72 and $1.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.65. EPS for the following year is $1.92, with 21 analysts recommending between $2.07 and $1.79.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 18 analysts expect revenue to total $100.9M. It ranges from a high estimate of $104.33M to a low estimate of $87.8M. As of the current estimate, Wingstop Inc.’s year-ago sales were $72.03M, an estimated increase of 40.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $97.85M, an increase of 28.40% less than the figure of $40.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $102.72M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $88.1M.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WING’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $356.98M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $340.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $353.68M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $282.5M, up 25.20% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $413.88M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $426M and the low estimate is $384.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.