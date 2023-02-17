Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Paramount Global (PARA)

The closing price of Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) was $23.50 for the day, down -4.24% from the previous closing price of $24.54. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 26624814 shares were traded. PARA stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.32.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PARA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 23, 2022, Loop Capital Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Hold and also lowered its target price recommendation from $30 to $14.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Equal Weight to Underweight on October 31, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $19 to $13.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 17 when NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC /MD/ bought 646,764 shares for $32.37 per share. The transaction valued at 20,935,233 led to the insider holds 32,012,190 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Paramount’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.54, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.32. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PARA has reached a high of $39.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.82.

Shares Statistics:

PARA traded an average of 11.50M shares per day over the past three months and 12.02M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 649.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 584.77M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PARA as of Jan 12, 2023 were 88.45M with a Short Ratio of 86.02M, compared to 86.84M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.62% and a Short% of Float of 15.36%.

Dividends & Splits

The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.62.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 24 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.44 and a low estimate of $0.08, while EPS last year was $0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.37, with high estimates of $0.76 and low estimates of $0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.23 and $1.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.91. EPS for the following year is $1.28, with 27 analysts recommending between $2.08 and $0.74.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 21 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.43B to a low estimate of $7.86B. As of the current estimate, Paramount Global’s year-ago sales were $8B, an estimated increase of 2.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.49B, an increase of 2.20% over than the figure of $2.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.66B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.25B.

A total of 27 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PARA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $30.55B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $29.88B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $30.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $28.59B, up 5.70% from the average estimate. Based on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $30.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $32.01B and the low estimate is $29.88B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.