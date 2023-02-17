Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI)

The closing price of YETI Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YETI) was $40.95 for the day, down -7.18% from the previous closing price of $44.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1423577 shares were traded. YETI stock price reached its highest trading level at $43.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.91.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of YETI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 17, 2022, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $58.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on August 04, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $85 to $50.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, YETI’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.88, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.51. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.24. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, YETI has reached a high of $66.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 43.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.52.

Shares Statistics:

YETI traded an average of 1.14M shares per day over the past three months and 1.24M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 86.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 85.96M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.00% stake in the company. Shares short for YETI as of Jan 30, 2023 were 7.11M with a Short Ratio of 7.11M, compared to 7.56M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.25% and a Short% of Float of 8.26%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.79 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.85 and a low estimate of $0.75, while EPS last year was $0.87. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.35, with high estimates of $0.42 and low estimates of $0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.44 and $2.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.37. EPS for the following year is $2.82, with 15 analysts recommending between $3.09 and $2.6.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 13 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $501.8M to a low estimate of $488.28M. As of the current estimate, YETI Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $443.12M, an estimated increase of 11.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $319.52M, an increase of 8.80% less than the figure of $11.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $343M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $291.5M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for YETI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.65B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.63B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.41B, up 16.10% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.8B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.91B and the low estimate is $1.72B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.