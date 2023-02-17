Update from Crocs Inc. (CROX): A steady trajectory

Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) closed the day trading at $131.20 up 4.40% from the previous closing price of $125.67. In other words, the price has increased by $+5.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5566323 shares were traded. CROX stock price reached its highest trading level at $143.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $130.46.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CROX, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 56.40 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.11. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Loop Capital Upgraded its Hold to Buy on July 05, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $75.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 13 when MEHLMAN ANNE sold 10,000 shares for $125.67 per share. The transaction valued at 1,256,739 led to the insider holds 102,185 shares of the business.

Hart Daniel P sold 10,000 shares of CROX for $1,200,000 on Jan 11. The Executive Vice President now owns 237,360 shares after completing the transaction at $120.00 per share. On Jan 03, another insider, Hart Daniel P, who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $110.00 each. As a result, the insider received 1,100,000 and left with 247,360 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Crocs’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.04. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CROX has reached a high of $131.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 112.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 80.61.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CROX traded about 1.47M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CROX traded about 2.1M shares per day. A total of 61.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.06M. Insiders hold about 2.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CROX as of Jan 30, 2023 were 5.4M with a Short Ratio of 5.40M, compared to 5.87M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.74% and a Short% of Float of 10.00%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.43 and a low estimate of $2.15, while EPS last year was $2.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.04, with high estimates of $2.5 and low estimates of $1.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.7 and $10.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.54. EPS for the following year is $10.9, with 10 analysts recommending between $12.15 and $9.3.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $939.26M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $945M to a low estimate of $936.62M. As of the current estimate, Crocs Inc.’s year-ago sales were $586.63M, an estimated increase of 60.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $825.48M, an increase of 25.00% less than the figure of $60.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $872.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $714.06M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CROX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.55B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.55B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.55B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.31B, up 53.40% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.97B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.12B and the low estimate is $3.86B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.