Update from LHC Group Inc. (LHCG): A steady trajectory

The closing price of LHC Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LHCG) was $168.72 for the day, up 1.64% from the previous closing price of $166.00. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2646095 shares were traded. LHCG stock price reached its highest trading level at $169.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $167.86.

Ratios:

Our analysis of LHCG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on April 04, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform and sets its target price to $170 from $172 previously.

On October 26, 2021, Cowen Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $209 to $150.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, LHC’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 82.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 35.10. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LHCG has reached a high of $169.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $115.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 162.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 163.34.

Shares Statistics:

LHCG traded an average of 414.20K shares per day over the past three months and 699.69k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 30.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.59M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.90% stake in the company. Shares short for LHCG as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.01M with a Short Ratio of 3.01M, compared to 2.65M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.70% and a Short% of Float of 12.36%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.33 and a low estimate of $0.94, while EPS last year was $1.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.11, with high estimates of $1.23 and low estimates of $0.93.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.45 and $4.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.32. EPS for the following year is $4.81, with 10 analysts recommending between $5.19 and $3.95.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $626.48M to a low estimate of $575.82M. As of the current estimate, LHC Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $583.43M, an estimated increase of 3.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $594.42M, an increase of 4.00% over than the figure of $3.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $618.88M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $575.2M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LHCG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.22B, up 4.80% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.51B and the low estimate is $2.36B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.