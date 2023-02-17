Update from MAG Silver Corp. (MAG): A steady trajectory

MAG Silver Corp. (AMEX: MAG) closed the day trading at $12.73 down -0.78% from the previous closing price of $12.83. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 519485 shares were traded. MAG stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.47.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MAG, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 26.20 and its Current Ratio is at 26.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, MAG’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 47.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MAG has reached a high of $19.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.73.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MAG traded about 487.24K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MAG traded about 533.69k shares per day. A total of 98.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 97.88M. Insiders hold about 0.95% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.17% stake in the company. Shares short for MAG as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.79M with a Short Ratio of 2.79M, compared to 3.11M on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was $0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.45 and $0.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.32. EPS for the following year is $0.91, with 2 analysts recommending between $1 and $0.82.